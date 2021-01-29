Breaking News: Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday (January 29) extended the COVID lockdown in the state till February 28. Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar issued the notification extending the lockdown by a month. "Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28," read the statement released by the government.

The Maharashtra government had earlier extended the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till January 31. The state recorded 3,537 new cases, pushing the count to 1,928,603, while the toll reached 49,463 with 70 new casualties.

As of January 27, 57 United Kingdom (UK) returnees tested positive for Covid-19, however, it is yet to be confirmed if any of them carry the new, more transmissible strain of COVID-19.

The state government is yet to allow schools and colleges to reopen, while the ban on social, religious and political congregations continues with the extension.

Maharashtra has been witnessing fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 cases for the past 26 consecutive days. During December 1-30, the state reported 117,155 cases, as against 139,425 and 286,566 reported in November and October in the corresponding period.

Live TV