हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Maharashtra

Breaking News: Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28

The Maharashtra government had earlier extended the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till January 31. The state recorded 3,537 new cases, pushing the count to 1,928,603, while the toll reached 49,463 with 70 new casualties. As of January 27, 57 United Kingdom (UK) returnees tested positive for Covid-19, however, it is yet to be confirmed if any of them carry the new, more transmissible strain of COVID-19. 

Breaking News: Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28
File Photo

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday (January 29) extended the COVID lockdown in the state till February 28. Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar issued the notification extending the lockdown by a month. "Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28," read the statement released by the government.

The Maharashtra government had earlier extended the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till January 31. The state recorded 3,537 new cases, pushing the count to 1,928,603, while the toll reached 49,463 with 70 new casualties.

As of January 27, 57 United Kingdom (UK) returnees tested positive for Covid-19, however, it is yet to be confirmed if any of them carry the new, more transmissible strain of COVID-19. 

The state government is yet to allow schools and colleges to reopen, while the ban on social, religious and political congregations continues with the extension.

Maharashtra has been witnessing fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 cases for the past 26 consecutive days. During December 1-30, the state reported 117,155 cases, as against 139,425 and 286,566 reported in November and October in the corresponding period.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtramaharashtra lockdownCOVID lockdownUddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

Manish Sisodia reviews arrangements for farmers at Ghazipur, says this about Republic Day violence
  • 1,07,20,048Confirmed
  • 1,54,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Budget 2021: Opportunity to fulfill dreams at a fast pace, says PM Modi