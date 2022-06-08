New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the Higher Secondary Education (HSC) or Class 12th results 2022 today (June 8). The Maharashtra Board released the Class 12th or HSC 2022 results on mahresult.nic.in. As many as 94.22 per cent students passed the HSC exams 2022, a fall from last year’s result. In 2021, 99.63 per cent of students had passed the HSC or Class 12th exams of the Maharastra board.

This year, girls outperformed boys as the pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of the latter was 93.29 per cent, Maharashtra board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi said.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Streamwise pass percentage

Science stream 98.30 per cent

Arts 90.51 per cent

Commerce 91.71 per cent

Vocational streams 92.40 per cent

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Region-wise

Konkan division 97.21 per cent

Nagpur 96.52 per cent

Amaravati 96.34 per cent

Latur 95.25 per cent

Kolhapur 95.07 per cent

Nashik 95.03 per cent

Aurangabad 94.97 per cent

Pune 93.61 per cent

Mumbai 90.91 per cent

As many as 14,59,664 students registered for the Maharastra Board Class 12th exams this year. Out of those registered,14,39,731 students appeared for the exams and 13,56,604 of them passed.

Maharashtra board's chairperson said they are not comparing this year's result with that of 2021, as the exam was not conducted last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Last year, the overall pass percentage was 99.63. The results were then declared based on the formula of 30:30:40, where 30 per cent weightage was given to the average of the best three subjects in the Class 10 exam, 30 per cent weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage was given to the internal assessment in Class 12," he said.

"We can compare the results of 2020 (90.66 per cent) and 2022 (94.22), as both the exams were conducted offline," Gosavi added.

(With PTI inputs)