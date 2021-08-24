'Mai hota toh kaan ke neeche lagata': Union Minister Narayan Rane booked for objectionable remark against CM Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane for making highly objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

According to news agency ANI, the FIR against Narayan Rane has been registered at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, for using objectionable language against CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The FIR against Rane has been registered under Sections 153 and 505 of the IPC.

Maharashtra: FIR registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, for using objectionable language against CM Uddhav Thackeray. FIR registered u/s 153 and 505 of IPC. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/WVA6n4qSeW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

Nashik Police has reportedly issued an arrest warrant against the BJP leader for his alleged derogatory comments against the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Triggering a controversy, Rane had on Monday said that he would have given “a tight slap” to Uddhav Thackeray after the latter allegedly forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to citizens.

Rane claimed that Uddhav Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap,” Rane said.

The Union Minister made these comments while he was conducting his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Raigad organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for new ministers in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Rane’s comments evoked a bitter response from Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut said that Rane had lost his mental balance. Rane has been the worst critic of Uddhav Thackeray ever since he was expelled from the Shiv Sena in 2005.

