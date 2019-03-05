हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

MGL employee booked for flashing at woman in Maharashtra

When the woman, who was alone at home, was trying to make the payment through a debit card swipe machine, the accused allegedly flashed at her, officer said.

MGL employee booked for flashing at woman in Maharashtra
File photo

Thane: A 35-year-old employee of the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has been booked for allegedly flashing at a woman in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused came to the 22-year-old woman's house in Shanti Nagar area to collect payment of the bill for the piped natural gas connection, senior police inspector Kailash Barve said.

When the woman, who was alone at home, was trying to make the payment through a debit card swipe machine, the accused allegedly flashed at her, he said. The woman registered a complaint on Monday, based on which the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Barve said.

No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway in the case.

