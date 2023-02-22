MSBTE Result Winter 2023: January Diploma Exam Results to be RELEASED on This Date at msbte.org.in- Steps to Check Here
MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Candidates will be able to check the MSBTE Diploma result through the official website-- msbte.org.in using their roll number, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will declare the Diploma result 2023 for winter session soon on its official website. Candidates can access their MSBTE Diploma results at msbte.org.in by entering their roll number and password. The Diploma result is scheduled to be announced in the fourth week of February 2023, according to the MSBTE winter 2022 exam schedule. The winter dploma examination was held by MSBTE from January 5 to 25, 2023. The MSBTE winter 2022 examination was held in two shifts: one in the morning from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and one in the afternoon from 2 PM to 5 PM. While the winter diploma exams are held for students in the first, third, and fifth semesters, the summer diploma exams are held for students in the second, fourth, and sixth semesters.
MSBTE Result Winter 2023: Important Dates
|Board
|Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE)
|Exam
|MSBTE Winter Diploma exam 2023
|Semester
|1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th
|Exam Dates
|January 5 to 25, 2023
|MSBTE result date
|February 20, 2023 (tentative)
|Login credentials required
|Roll number, registration number etc
|Official website
|msbte.org.in
MSBTE Result 2023: Here’s how to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBTE – msbte.org.in.
Step 2: Click on the link “Winter 2023 result Final Semester/Year students and their backlog subjects”
Step 3: The MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2023 page will open.
Step 4: Enter the enrollment number or seat number
Step 5: Submit the details to check MSBTE diploma result 2023
Step 6: The MSBTE result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the MSBTE Diploma result 2023 and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Students can access their MSBTE winter result for diploma in engineering, pharmacy, and government recognised short-term courses via the official website.
Live Tv
More Stories