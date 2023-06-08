Mumbai Man Kills Live-In-Partner, Uses Tree-Cutter To Chop Her Body, Arrested

Mumbai: In a shocking case, the Mumbai Police have detained a 56-year-old man who allegedly murdered his live-in partner and chopped her body into pieces. The suspect has been identified as Manoj Sahani. He had been staying with victim Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

The shocking case came to light after the Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat.

As per the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been brutally killed. The accused Manoj Sahni allegedly killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back and after that, he purchased a tree-cutter to chop her into pieces, said police. The accused then boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them.

Police said that over 12-13 pieces of the woman's body have been recovered from the site.

"Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death.," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said.

The suspect was detained on Wednesday evening.

The horrific case has brought back the memories of the Shraddha Walkar murder case that stunned the country last year. Mumbai girl Shraddha Walkar was a 27-year-old call centre employee who was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who then chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in a forest over 18 days. He also stored some of the body parts in a fridge and charred her face to hide her identity.

The case came to light only six months later, when Walkar's father filed a missing person complaint after failing to contact her for months. Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi police and charged with murder and destruction of evidence.