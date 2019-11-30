हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Barve

Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Barve gets 3-month extension

The proposal has been extended in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of All India Services Rules, 1958 as a special case in the public interest, a government official said. 

Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Barve gets 3-month extension
File Photo

Mumbai: Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay S Barve for a period of three months.

The proposal has been extended in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of All India Services Rules, 1958 as a special case in the public interest, a government official said. 

Earlier in August, the committee gave nod to the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension Barve's service for a period of three months beyond his superannuation.

Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was due to retire on August 31, 2019.On February 28, Barve had taken over as Mumbai police commissioner.

Sanjay BarveMumbai police chiefMaharashtraMinistry of Home Affairs
