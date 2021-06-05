Mumbai prepares for unlock from June 7: Here's what's allowed, what's not

Mumbai: The COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted from June 7, Monday onwards the government announced on Friday night. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government stated that the restrictions will be relaxed on the basis of the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

The Chief Minister’s office (CMO) shared a five-level plan which will be come into effect from Monday. It was declared that in Level 1, there are 18 districts which will witness unlocking. While five districts will see Level 2 of unlockdown, there are 10 districts in Level 3 and two in Level 4. The rest will be in Level 5.

Meanwhile, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation informed that Mumbai is in level 3 areas.

Here is what will open and what will remain closed in Mumbai:

1. Local trains, which are the lifeblood of highly packed Mumbai city, would, however, not be available to everyone. Only medical and essential services are permitted to go by train. Buses in Mumbai will be allowed to run at full capacity, but passengers will not be permitted to travel standing up to avoid overcrowding.

2. BMC said in an order on Saturday that restaurants, salons, spas, wellness centres will open in Mumbai from Monday, with 50 per cent working capacity.

3. No air conditioning will be used in salons, spas and gyms, said the municipal body’s ‘Breaking the Chain’ order.

4. The BMC clarified that local trains will continue to remain out of bounds for Mumbaikars for some time. Only medical and essential services will be allowed to avail the services.

5. Shops, establishments dealing with essential items will be open till 4 pm on all days. And shops with non-essential items will be open till 4 pm on weekdays.

6. Malls, theatres (multiplex as well as single screen) will be closed in Mumbai, under Level 3 rules.

7. Restaurants will be open in 50% capacity for dining till 4 pm only on weekdays. Afterward, only parcel and take away/home deliveries will be allowed.

8. Public places, open grounds for walking and cycling will be open from 5 am to 9 am on every day.

9. Private offices will all be allowed to open till 4 pm on working days, except some. Office attendance (including government offices) will be kept at 50%.

10. Fifty people will be allowed to gather for marriages, and 20 for funerals.

11. For constructions, only onsite labourers must leave by 4 pm.

12. Sports activities will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am or 6 pm to 9 am. However, only outdoor activity will be allowed.

13. For shooting activities, they have to be conducted in a bubble, and no movement will be allowed outside post 5 pm.

14. Gatherings - social, cultural, and related to entertainment - will be held at 50% capacity and till 4 pm on weekdays.

15. Meetings, elections, gathering of local bodies, cooperative bodies will be held at 50% capacity.

16. Agricultural activities will be held till 4 pm on all days.

17. E-commerce, items as well as services, will be carried out in a regular capacity.

18. Inter-district travel for passengers either by private means will be held in a regular capacity, except if moving to or passing through with any stoppage in level 5, wherein passenger E-pass is a must.

19. For manufacturing activities of export-oriented units, including MSMEs that need to fulfill their export obligation, will be held at a regular capacity.

20. For manufacturing units across sectors, which are not covered under essential, will function with 50% staff. Movement with be carried out under transport bubble.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the final decision on lifting the curbs will be taken by district administration. “Districts of Maharashtra have been put under 5 levels as per positivity rate and bed occupancy. Mumbai is under level 3, so local trains will continue to operate for essential services workers. The final decision on lifting the curbs will be taken by district administration,” she told ANI.

