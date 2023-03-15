topStoriesenglish2583895
Mumbai Woman's Body Chopped Off With Sharp Weapon, Kept Hidden In Tank For Months; Daughter Arrested

The deceased woman has been identified as Veena Prakash Jain. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman has been taken into custody, the Mumbai Police said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old woman in connection with the alleged murder of her mother whose decomposed body parts were recovered from a closet and tank. According to the police, the decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found hidden in a plastic bag in Lalbhaug area of Mumbai. 

"The deceased woman was identified as Veena Prakash Jain. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody by the police for questioning," a senior officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

"Parts of her body, like her arms & legs, were chopped off with a sharp weapon. Police found the body in a plastic bag kept in a cupboard. In such a situation, the FSL team was also called late in the night and the Panchnama of the entire flat was done," a Mumbai Police official said.

A case has also been registered at Kalachowki Police Station in Mumbai and are investigating further, said the police.

“Mumbai's Kalachowki police arrested the daughter of the deceased by registering a case under section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act in connection with the murder of her mother. The arrested accused has been identified as Rimple Prakash Jain,” the Mumbai Police said.

 

 

Sharing more details, the police said that Veena Jain's mutilated body and pieces of flesh and bones were found hidden in a steel box inside a tank. The body was kept for months in the closet and was in a decomposed state.

Deceased daughter Rimple Jain was questioned for hours before she was arrested for allegedly murdering her mother in their home in Mumbai's Lalbaug area, the police added.

The matter came to light after the deceased's brother and nephew approached the police on Tuesday and filed a missing person complaint. When the police searched Veena Jain's first-floor apartment, they found the plastic bag in the closet with its grisly contents.

However, the cause of her death is yet to be established. Veena Jain reportedly fell down the stairs in December, the police said.

