Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782539https://zeenews.india.com/maharashtra/murder-accused-on-parole-rapes-15-year-old-girl-in-sangli-2782539.html
NewsMaharashtra
MAHARASHTRA

Murder Accused On Parole Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl In Sangli

Mane is an accused in a 2011 murder case and had come out on parole two months ago.

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 11:55 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Murder Accused On Parole Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl In Sangli

MUMBAI: A murder accused out on parole allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Sangli city, police said on Saturday. The accused, Sanjay Prakash Mane (34), was arrested in the morning, an official said.

Mane is an accused in a 2011 murder case and had come out on parole two months ago, he said. The girl had stepped out to go to a shop around 9.30 pm on Friday when the accused waylaid her, forcibly took her to his house and raped her, the official said.

The girl informed her mother about the assault on Saturday, following which a complaint was lodged, and the accused was apprehended within two hours, he said. Mane had allegedly also molested the girl last month, the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh