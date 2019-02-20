हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kisan Long March

Nashik Police refuses permission for Kisan long march

The protest march rally, slated to begin at 4 pm from Nashik's Mumbai Naka, comes after talks between farmers' outfits and state government failed.  

Image Courtesy: @cpimspeak/Twitter

MUMBAI: Nashik Police has denied permission to All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS)-led Kisan (farmer) long march, scheduled to begin from Nashik on Wednesday. About 50,000 farmers from 23 districts are expected to participate in the week-long protest rally that will culminate in Mumbai on February 27.

Refusing to grant permission, the city police said that the procession will be carried through the highway which can lead to congestion and long traffic jams.

The protest march rally, slated to begin at 4 pm from Nashik's Mumbai Naka, comes after talks between farmers' outfits and state government failed.

The All India Kisan Sabha, the peasants front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has reportedly claimed that the rally will continue as scheduled.
 
"Farmers led by @KisanSabha will commence on a 2nd #KisanLongMarch against the betrayal of farmers by the Fadnavis-led BJP govt today, Feb 20 at 4.00 pm from Mumbai Naka, Nashik," tweeted CPI(M).

 

The second edition of the march will again press for demands like farm loan waiver, minimum support price, irrigation facilities and provision of pension to farmers.

The first march was held in March 2018, where over 35,000 farmers led by the AIKS walked to Mumbai from Nashik. The state government was then forced to give in-principle acceptance to several of their demands.

“A year has passed but the state government has not fulfilled promises. Hence, the long march would be taken out against the betrayal of farmers by BJP-led state and central governments,” the AIKS said.

The AIKS also said it was opposed to the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project which has seen several farmers along the proposed route approach court against land acquisition.

