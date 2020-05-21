Naxals vandalise forest department property in Gadchiroli’s Hathicamp, decamp with CCTVs

MUMBAI: Hours after setting four trucks on fire, the banned CPI-M Maoists resorted to violence in Hathicamp area in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the banned CPI-M Naxalites vandalised the Forest Department’s property in the Hathicamp area located in Kamlapur village.

The Forest department officials had decorated the area to boost tourism in the region. However, the CPI-M Maoists came here in large number on Wednesday night, wreaked havoc and decamped with the CCTVs installed here.

Hathicamp is popular for transporting timber by using elephants.

The latest incident of Naxal violence came hours after the banned CPI-M Maoists set four trucks on fire in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. The home-grown CPI-M ultras also called for a bandh in the Gadchiroli district.

The bandh call given by the Naxals impacted the normal life in the area.

Bandh was called in protest against the recent killing of senior Naxal leader Surjanakka in an encounter with Gadchiroli Police near Jaravandi village on May 2.

The local police had launched an operation following information that a group of 20 Naxals was camping near Jaravandi. During the encounter, 48-year old Surjanakka, who was a member of the Gadchiroli divisional committee of CPI (Maoist), was killed.

Surjanakka had joined the Naxal movement in 1988 and was the wife of CPI(Maoist) Central Committee member Devji. She was involved in 144 crimes, including ambushes on police and civilian murders.

Police also recovered an AK-47 and a lot of explosives from the spot.

Surjanakka is the second Naxal leader to have been killed in encounters this year. The Naxal movement has received a major jolt with her death as she is the third DVC (divisional committee) rank cadre lost by the movement this year.

Earlier, DVC member Vilas Kolha had surrendered while another DVC member, Dinkar Gota, was arrested by the police.