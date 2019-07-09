close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NCP

NCP floods Maharashtra minister's house with live crabs after his dam breach comment - Watch

NCP workers had earlier visited the Shahupuri police station in Kolhapur, holding live crabs demanding that an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 (murder) be registered against crabs. 

NCP floods Maharashtra minister&#039;s house with live crabs after his dam breach comment - Watch

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Tuesday threw crabs outside Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant's residence after he claimed that crabs were responsible for Tiware dam breach. The NCP workers brought boxes of live cabs which they threw outside the gates of his house. 

NCP workers had earlier also visited the Shahupuri police station in Kolhapur, holding live crabs demanding that an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 (murder) be registered against crabs. 

Stating that there were no breaches in the ill-fated Tiware Dam earlier with the reservoir storing water for the past 15 years, he had said: "Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate." He had also said that he came to know about the shoddy construction work from the farmers and villagers of the area.

Hitting out at the minister for his comment, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad had earlier said: "Shameless government leader blamed crabs behind the breach in the dam, nobody is asking them to take all the responsibility regarding the incident but at least don't put the blame on someone who cannot be held accountable for anything."

"If a few rich people would have died in this incident, the government would have definitely done something at the soonest. But some people went missing and died in this incident, why would the government even bother about them?" he had said.

Live TV

Attacking Sawant, NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik had also termed the remark "a shameful defence of his party (Shiv Sena) legislator who is the contractor for the dam". "You want to save a big, corrupt shark and blaming poor crabs? This cannot be tolerated. There must be an enquiry and he must be punished," demanded Malik.

The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri developed a breach on the July 3 night due to heavy rains. The breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages. At least 19 people had lost their lives in the incident. 

Tags:
NCPMaharashtraTiware damRatnagiriRatnagiri dam breach
Next
Story

Only have party's best interest in mind: Urmila Matondkar on letter which exposed Congress' flaws

Must Watch

PT1M5S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour