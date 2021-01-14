NCP leader Nawab Mallik says ‘no one is above law’ after NCB arrests son-in-law in drug case probe

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress party leader Nawab Mallik has said that no one is above the law a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intensified its investigation in the drugs case against his son-in-law.

The NCP leader took to Twitter and tweeted, “Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary.”

Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination.

Law will take its due course and justice will prevail.

I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) January 14, 2021

It may be noted that the NCB team today carried out raids at the residence of Sameer Khan, Nawab’s son-in-law, in Bandra, who was arrested in connection with the drugs case on Wednesday. Sameer Khan was taken for medical check-up after which he will be produced before a court.

The NCB team also seized his mobile phone, which will be sent to the forensic team for analysis. The NCB officials will also probe Sameer's bank account to determine if there was any transaction between him and the alleged drug peddlers who are under the scanner of the NCB.

Mumbai: Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, being taken for medical check-up after which he will be produced before a court. He was arrested by NCB yesterday in connection with a drugs case. pic.twitter.com/Bpu0iJMhku — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

The NCB team is also looking at Sameer Khan's WhatsApp conversation with at least two politicians whose names have not been disclosed. After the arrest of Nawab Malik`s son-in-law Sameer Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its investigation in the drugs case.

Multiple teams of the NCB are conducting raids in Mumbai since last night. Recently, Mumbai`s renowned `Muchhad Paanwala` was arrested in connection with the drug case.

Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, was also interrogated by the NCB office in Mumbai on Monday for interrogation in the case.

Earlier, when Komal was summoned in connection to a drug-related case, she had informed the investigation agency through her lawyer that she would be unable to appear.

The NCB had also conducted raids in the Bandra and Jhar areas of Mumbai and arrested UK Citizen Karan Sajnanai and Rahila Furniturewala, ex-manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. Arjun Rampal was also probed in a drug-related case.

He was questioned by the NCB on November 13, after raids were conducted at his residence on November 9. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

Live TV