हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nawab Mallik

NCP leader Nawab Mallik says ‘no one is above law’ after NCB arrests son-in-law in drug case probe

NCP leader Nawab Mallik has said that ‘no one is above law’ after NCB intensifies drug case probe against son-in-law Sameer Khan NCB had on Wednesday arrested Khan in drug case probe

NCP leader Nawab Mallik says ‘no one is above law’ after NCB arrests son-in-law in drug case probe

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress party leader Nawab Mallik has said that no one is above the law a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intensified its investigation in the drugs case against his son-in-law.

The NCP leader took to Twitter and tweeted, “Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary.”

It may be noted that the NCB team today carried out raids at the residence of Sameer Khan, Nawab’s son-in-law, in Bandra, who was arrested in connection with the drugs case on Wednesday. Sameer Khan was taken for medical check-up after which he will be produced before a court.

The NCB team also seized his mobile phone, which will be sent to the forensic team for analysis.  The NCB officials will also probe Sameer's bank account to determine if there was any transaction between him and the alleged drug peddlers who are under the scanner of the NCB.

The NCB team is also looking at Sameer Khan's WhatsApp conversation with at least two politicians whose names have not been disclosed. After the arrest of Nawab Malik`s son-in-law Sameer Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its investigation in the drugs case.

Multiple teams of the NCB are conducting raids in Mumbai since last night. Recently, Mumbai`s renowned `Muchhad Paanwala` was arrested in connection with the drug case.

Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, was also interrogated by the NCB office in Mumbai on Monday for interrogation in the case.

Earlier, when Komal was summoned in connection to a drug-related case, she had informed the investigation agency through her lawyer that she would be unable to appear.

The NCB had also conducted raids in the Bandra and Jhar areas of Mumbai and arrested UK Citizen Karan Sajnanai and Rahila Furniturewala, ex-manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. Arjun Rampal was also probed in a drug-related case

He was questioned by the NCB on November 13, after raids were conducted at his residence on November 9. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nawab MallikDrug caseNCBSameer KhanNCPMaharashtra
Next
Story

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde rejects rape allegation, says ‘it is an attempt to blackmail’ him
  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M1S

New twist in Bengal Election, TMC appeals to Left and Congress for help