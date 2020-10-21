NCW chief Rekha Sharma says 'love jihad' rising in Maharashtra, raises concerns over safety of women

MUMBAI: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has now joined the row over rising ‘love jihad’ cases in Maharashtra and expressed her concerns about the safety of women in the state.

The NCW chief had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Tuesday which she discussed the "rise" in 'love jihad' cases in the state.

Sharma also highlighted the distinction between a consensual inter-faith marriage and love jihad and said that the latter required attention.

"Madam Chairperson raised the issue of rise in love jihad cases in Maharashtra. She highlighted a distinction between consensual inter-faith marriages and love jihad and said that the latter required attention," the NCW statement said.

As part of her visit to Mumbai, she also met a number of government officials, the NCW said.

"Our Chairperson @sharmarekha met with Bhagat Singh Koshyari, His Excellency, Governor of Maharashtra and discussed issues related to #womensafety in the state including defunct One Stop Centres, molestation and rape of women patients at #COVID centres and rise in love jihad cases," the NCW tweeted.

She also raised the issue of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women not having a chairperson and stressed that the position shall be filled at the earliest to ensure complaints are addressed in a timely manner, it said.

She claimed that some 4,000 complaints received by the state commission have not been attended to and redressed. Till such time that the position is filled, a member from NCW shall visit the state on a monthly basis to look into the concerns raised by the women in the state, the NCW said.

During her visit, she met several women's rights groups and NGOs to get a sense of the severity of the issue and the on-ground reality faced by women in Maharashtra.