Oman Air

Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure, all safe

The Oman Air flight was barely airborne for 10 minutes when one of its engines failed, forcing it to return.

Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure, all safe

MUMBAI: An Oman Air Mumbai-Muscat flight, with over 200 people onboard, was forced to make an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai after one of its engines failed shortly after take-off on Wednesday.

According to the airport officials, the Oman Air flight WY204 made a safe emergency landing around 4.58 PM at the Mumbai Airport following an engine failure shortly after the take-off.

The flight was barely airborne for 10 minutes when one of its engines failed, forcing it to return.

 

A full emergency was declared at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as the flight returned and landed safely on a single engine around 4.50 PM, the officials told ANI.

 

There were around 205 passengers onboard, including the crew members, and all were reported to be completely safe.

Tags:
Oman AirOman Air Mumbai-Muscat flightemergency landingChhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
