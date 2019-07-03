Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure, all safe

MUMBAI: An Oman Air Mumbai-Muscat flight, with over 200 people onboard, was forced to make an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai after one of its engines failed shortly after take-off on Wednesday.

According to the airport officials, the Oman Air flight WY204 made a safe emergency landing around 4.58 PM at the Mumbai Airport following an engine failure shortly after the take-off.

The flight was barely airborne for 10 minutes when one of its engines failed, forcing it to return.

Live TV

A full emergency was declared at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as the flight returned and landed safely on a single engine around 4.50 PM, the officials told ANI.

Full emergency declared at 16:42 hours today for Oman Air flight 204 Mumbai to Muscat which returned to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

after takeoff when one of the engines failed.The flight landed safely at 16:58 hours — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

There were around 205 passengers onboard, including the crew members, and all were reported to be completely safe.