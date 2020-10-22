One injured as speeding bus hits five vehicles in Mumbai, badly damages three cars

In a major road accident, a bus on the Santacruz Kurla Link Road in Mumbai hit five vehicles on Wednesday evening, in which one driver was badly injured and three vehicles damaged.

According to a driver of the injured vehicle, a bike rider fell on the bridge and the people stopped their car to help. They got down from their respective vehicles when the speeding bus coming from behind hit the vehicles.

In this accident, a Fortuner, Swift Dzire and a Wagon R were badly damaged. The driver of the Wagon-R was injured and taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the driver of the vehicle, the bus was going to the airport, on which the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were sitting. As per him, firstly the CISF personnel talked about brake fail and then leave the place citing 'duty for nation'.

In another incident, five people were killed and 34 others injured when their speeding bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official told news agency PTI. The accident took place at Kondaibari ghat around 3.15 am when the private bus, going from Buldhana to Surat in Gujarat, tried to overtake another bus which was also heading to the same destination from Malkapur, he said.

While overtaking in the ghat section, the bus driver saw a truck coming from the opposite direction. In an attempt to avoid a collision wit the truck, the bus driver lost the control over the wheels, he said. As a result, the bus fell into the over 30-feet deep gorge, located around 370 km from here, the official said.

Three bus passengers, including a female, the vehicle's driver and cleaner died, Nandurbar Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said. The accident took place on the Surat-Kolkata National Highway (NH-6) where road work is going on, he said. Only one lane of the highway is operational at the accident spot, the official said.

On getting information about the accident, police, local rescue teams and district administration officials rushed to the spot. Out of the 34 injured people, 26 were admitted to Nandurbar Civil Hospital, four in a government-run hospital in Visarwadi, three were shifted to Surat and one was taken to a hospital in Jalgaon.

The last person was rescued from the bus at around 11.30 am, the official said, adding that the victim, who received a minor foot injury, was stuck in the ill-fated vehicle for more than eight hours. A case of accidental death was registered at Visarwadi police station, he added.