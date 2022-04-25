Thane: At a time when skyrocketing fuel prices are burning a hole in millions of middle-class consumers’ pockets, a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Thane took a unique move of distributing petrol at Rs 1 per litre. According to media reports, a group of Shiv Sena workers distributed petrol at Rs 1 per litre at Kailash Petrol Pump located near Tatvagyan University on Ghodbundar Road in Thane on Monday.

The unique initiative was taken to mark local Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s birthday on Monday. This was also a unique way of protesting against the spiralling fuel prices, the Shiv Sena MLA’s supporters said.

The initiative was taken by the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) former corporator Aasha Dongre with the help of a social worker Sandeep Dongre and Abdul Salaam.

Around 1000 motorists reportedly benefitted from this unique initiative by receiving petrol at Rs 1 per litre per person. As the news spread, people in large numbers gathered at the petrol pump to receive petrol at a nominal price of Rs 1 per lite.

Social worker Sandeep Dongre said that the total cost of petrol, around Rs 1,20,000, was already paid to the petrol pump owner.

Despite a lot of hue and cry, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for the 19th straight day on Monday across all metro cities. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

