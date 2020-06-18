Portion of four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, two women injured

MUMBAI: A portion of an empty and dilapidated building collapsed in suburban Kurla on Thursday. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, there was no casualty due to the incident.

They said that a corner portion of the four-storey building located at Mehtab Lane in Kurla-West collapsed around noon. No casualties were reported as no was staying in the building since it was in a dilapidated condition," they said.

The fire brigade and civic personnel were at the spot and efforts to clear the debris were underway.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation later said that two women sustained minor injuries after the portion of the building collapsed.

The injured were rushed to Cooper Hospital by locals, the civic body said.