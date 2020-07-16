Two killed, 2 others critucally injured as portion of old six-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Fort area, second incident on Thursday

At least two people were killed and two others critically injured when a portion of an old six-storey building collapsed in Fort area of Mumbai on Thursday. This is the second such incident in the day. Many people are feared trapped in the debris.

A corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road near Lucky house caved in around 4.43 pm. Eight fire engines, two rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Several people have also been stranded in the side of the remaining portion of the affected building.

A team of the NDRF is helping the fire brigade in the search operation for the trapped persons.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.