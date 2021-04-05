Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra to be closed from 8 pm till further orders

Shirdi: Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi will be closed after 8 pm on Monday (April 5, 2021), the temple will remain closed till further orders.

Along with the Sai Baba temple, the 'Prasadalaya' and the 'Bhakta Niwas' will also be closed.

The Shirdi temple administration took the decision after Maharashtra government announced a partial lockdown in the state amid rising coronavirus cases.

The state Cabinet on Sunday decided to put severe restrictions in place which are similar to the country-wide lockdown last year. The curbs will remain in place till April 30 and are a part of ‘Break the Chain Restrictions’.

Also, weekend lockdowns will come into force and Section 144 will be imposed all through the day. Citizens cannot leave their home without a valid reason between 8 pm and 7 am. Only essential services are excluded from these curfew rules.