Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence with 26/11 attacks, demands fair probe

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared the Sunday`s violence in New Delhi`s Jawaharlal Nehru University with the 2008 terror strikes in Mumbai. "Why were the attackers face covered? Why are they hiding? I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks... They are cowards," Thackeray said while condemning the violence strongly.

He said "those who indulged in the violence need to be unmasked and their faces must be known to the whole country", adding that in due course they are bound to be exposed. ''Students are feeling unsafe in this country," the Shiv Sena supremo said.

He also compared the masked attackers to ''cowards'' and demanded that their identity should be revealed.

Meanwhile, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi too condemned the JNU violence and said, “The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable. Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government. Yesterday’s bone-chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU, Delhi is a grim reminder of the extent the Govt will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent."

Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said that appropriate action will be taken and that those involved in the violence will not be spared. "The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. The protesting students damaged the university communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration," Kumar said.

"They prevented thousands of students from doing their winter registration. Their intent is clearly aimed at disrupting the functioning of the university. This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

Kumar has also appealed to all students to maintain peace on the campus and stated that the top priority is to protect the academic interests of the students. The Vice-Chancellor`s statements come after unidentified masked goons entered the varsity on Sunday night and attacked students and teaching staff, leaving many severely injured.

"Would like to appeal to all the students to maintain peace. The university stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance," Kumar said in a statement.

He also assured the students that there was nothing to be afraid of and necessary action will be taken to protect the interests of students.

"They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the university is to protect the academic interests of our students", Kumar added.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

(With Agency inputs)