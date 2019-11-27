Shiv Sena insulted people's mandate in Maharashtra, not BJP: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday lashed out at the Shiv Sena and accused its president Uddhav Thackeray of betraying the mandate given by the people of Maharashtra after the assembly election.

''Shiv Sena insulted people's mandate, not BJP,'' Amit Shah said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the BJP president said,'' Those who put MLAs in camps, broke the pre-poll alliance, are today blaming the BJP.''

''Leaving their ideology, these three parties are going to form the government after abandoning all values" he added.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah lashed out at the party's former ally and reiterated that he never promised Shiv Sena the CM's post before elections.

Accusing Shiv Sena of being power-hungry, Shah said, "Isn't giving support in lieu of the chief minister's post greed? I want to tell Sharad (Pawar) Ji and Sonia (Gandhi) Ji that they should try saying that the chief minister will be theirs and then take the support of Shiv Sena. The coalition with about 100 seats is giving the chief minister's post to the 56-seat party, this is horse-trading."

Shah also sought to make it clear that BJP never agreed to the so-called 50-50 power-sharing deal and rotational chief minister for Maharashtra.

"I again clarify that we never gave any assurance to the Shiv Sena for the post of Chief Minister. Every time, even in the meetings where Aditya Thackeray or Uddhavji were on the stage with us, we also said that Devendra Fadnavis would become the chief minister of Maharashtra, Why did he not protest then?"

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was nominated as the Maha-Vikas Aghadi's chief ministerial candidate, will be sworn in at a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm on Thursday.

It may be recalled that UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin are among those who have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony which will be held on Thursday.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde had confirmed that Sonia Gandhi has been invited for the oath ceremony on Thursday.

Congress' Vijay Wadewattiwar further said that all Congress chief ministers, MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have also been also invited.