Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar attacked with knife while campaigning in Osmanabad

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Omraje Nimbalkar was on Wednesday attacked with a knife while he was campaigning in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra.

According to reports, the attacker fled from the spot soon after targeting the Sena MP.

Nimbalkar was campaigning for party's candidate Kailash Patil when he was attacked.

The incident took place in Naigaon Padoli in Kalamb taluka early on Wednesday.

Though the Sena MP survived the attack, he suffered some injuries in his left hand.

Live TV

The matter was reported to police, which has launched an investigation into the matter.

The knife used in the attack was also recovered from the spot by the police while investigating the case.

The attacker is yet to be arrested.

It is also not clear as to why the Sena MP was attacked.