Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut barred from speaking to media on poll result day

Shiv Sena has excluded Sanjay Raut, the editor of its mouthpiece Saamna and the party's visible face in media, from a list of its leaders authorised to speak on behalf of the party on the Assembly elections results day in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut barred from speaking to media on poll result day

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has excluded Sanjay Raut, the editor of its mouthpiece Saamna and the party's visible face in media, from a list of its leaders authorised to speak on behalf of the party on the Assembly elections results day in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena's media department has put out a list of 18 leaders who will put forth the party`s stand on several matters and give reactions on election developments on October 24, the day the poll results are announced. 

The party's media department head Harshal Pradhan has requested media organisations to take reactions for Assembly elections from these authorised people only. 

The list includes the names of Arvind Sawant, Neelam Gonhe, Vishakha Raut, Bhawana Gawali, Rahul Shewale, Dhairyashil Mane, Anil Parab, Manisha Kayande, and Sunil Shinde. 

Other party leaders who would act as spokespersons for the party include Suraj Chahwan, Sachin Ahir, Varun Sardesai, Hemraj Shaha, Sainath Durge, Kishor Kanhere, Shital Mhatre and Shubha Raul.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who joined Shiv Sena before the Lok Sabha elections in April, has also been authorised to speak in media.

The development is seen as a snub to the Rajya Sabha MP who has been critical to BJP before the two parties seal a poll pact for the elections.

Shiv Sena is contesting Assembly elections in alliance with incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the state.

Elections will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will be held on October 24 in the state.

Shiv SenaSanjay RautMaharashtra Assembly election 2019BJP
