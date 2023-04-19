Shiv Sena Says Won’t Be Part Of Maharashtra Govt If Ajit Pawar Joins BJP With NCP MLAs

Mumbai: Amid intense speculations about Ajit Pawar joining the BJP along with a group of NCP leaders, Shiv Sena has warned that if it happens, then the Eknath Shinde-led faction will not be part of the government in Maharashtra. Talking to mediapersons in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that he remains confident that the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will not go with the BJP directly.

"Our policy is clear about it. The NCP is a party that betrays. We will not be with the NCP even in power. If the BJP takes NCP with them, Maharashtra will not like it. We decided to move out (of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray) because people didn't like us going with the Congress and NCP," he said.

Shirsat said Ajit Pawar has not said anything which means he doesn't want to be in the NCP. "We left the Congress-NCP (which was part of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government) because we didn't want to be with them. Ajit Pawar doesn't have a free hand there. Therefore, if he leaves the NCP, we will welcome him. If he comes along with a group of NCP (leaders), we will not be in the government," the Shiv Sena leader said.

The Shiv Sena leader said that Ajit Pawar's displeasure is because his son Parth Pawar lost the election earlier. His displeasure has no connection with the case of a plea seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs pending before the Supreme Court.

Shirsat was recently appointed spokesperson of the Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Parth Pawar was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Maval constituency in Maharashtra.

"Ajit Pawar not being reachable is not a new thing. But his displeasure, which is being shown by the media, and our case (pending before the Supreme Court) has no relation. Ajit Pawar is disgruntled since his son Parth Pawar had lost the election," Shirsat said.

"Ajit Pawar was held responsible for the oath ceremony held at dawn (in November 2019 with Devendra Fadnavis). After two-and-a-half years, Sharad Pawar said it was an experiment to revoke President's rule," he claimed. Shirsat said Ajit Pawar has not clarified this till date.

The Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government formed in a hush-hush ceremony in November 2019 that lasted for three days. Shirsat said Ajit Pawar is a big leader and he will not talk easily about what is going on in his mind. He also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi's move to hold rallies in parts of the state, as a show of unity and strength.

"We have to search for Ajit Pawar's stand in the ongoing rallies of MVA. He could not speak at the rally in Nagpur. The party which has only 15 MLAs (referring to Uddhav Thackeray) is the key speaker and the one which has 54 MLAs is side-tracked. This is disrespect of Ajit Pawar," he said.

BJP Fuelling Speculation On Ajit Pawar's Next Move: NCP



Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday accused the BJP of fuelling speculation of a split in the NCP ranks even after senior party leader Ajit Pawar clarified his position. NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must ask the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) why it was trying to put so much "pressure" on him and his Shiv Sena.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling BJP. Pawar said is no truth in reports about any rift in the NCP and his joining hands with the BJP.

The NCP leader had also dismissed reports that he had taken the signatures of 40 of 53 MLAs of the NCP amid a buzz about his rumoured alliance with the BJP.