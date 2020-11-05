Shocking! Woman loses eye, injured while resisting molestation bid in Pune

Pune: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman suffered grave damage in one eye and was seriously injured after she was attacked by an unidentified man for resisting an alleged molestation bid in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

According to reports, the shocking incident took place in a village in Shirur tehsil on Tuesday night, when the victim, who works as a farm labourer, had gone to answer nature's call.

The woman was allegedly attacked by an unidentified man, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Dhas said.

During the scuffle, the accused injured the eyes of the victim, who is in her late 40s, and fled the scene, the official said.

"According to doctors, the woman has lost one eye in the attack and has also sustained serious injuries to the other eye," the official said.

A police case has been registered in this regard and efforts are on to nab the attacker.

