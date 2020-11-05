हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pune

Shocking! Woman loses eye, injured while resisting molestation bid in Pune

In a shocking incident, a woman suffered grave damage in one eye and was seriously injured after she was attacked by some unidentified man for resisting an alleged molestation bid in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Shocking! Woman loses eye, injured while resisting molestation bid in Pune

Pune: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman suffered grave damage in one eye and was seriously injured after she was attacked by an unidentified man for resisting an alleged molestation bid in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

According to reports, the shocking incident took place in a village in Shirur tehsil on Tuesday night, when the victim, who works as a farm labourer, had gone to answer nature's call.

The woman was allegedly attacked by an unidentified man, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Dhas said.

During the scuffle, the accused injured the eyes of the victim, who is in her late 40s, and fled the scene, the official said.

"According to doctors, the woman has lost one eye in the attack and has also sustained serious injuries to the other eye," the official said.

A police case has been registered in this regard and efforts are on to nab the attacker.

Live TV

Tags:
Punemolestation caseCrime against womenMaharashtra
Next
Story

Raigad SP gets notice from Maharashtra Human Rights Commission over Arnab Goswami's arrest

  • 83,64,086Confirmed
  • 1,24,315Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,80,05,784Confirmed
  • 12,24,111Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT38S

Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi wrote a letter to Bihar voters