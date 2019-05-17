close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nashik

Special Maharashtra court acquits nine in 2012 murder case

A total of 12 persons were accused of killing Haris alias Bittu Sultan Shah (25) in February 2012 in a room in Kalyan's Bail Bazar area and then burning the body in Igatpuri near Nashik.

Special Maharashtra court acquits nine in 2012 murder case
Representational Image

A special MCOCA court on Friday acquitted nine people accused of murdering a man in 2012.

A total of 12 persons were accused of killing Haris alias Bittu Sultan Shah (25) in February 2012 in a room in Kalyan's Bail Bazar area and then burning the body in Igatpuri near Nashik.

Live TV

The accused believed Shah had stolen 30 kg of charas, a narcotic substance, from them, the prosecution claimed.

Two of the 12 accused are at large, while one died during the pendency of the trial.

On Friday, Special MCOCA Judge S B Bahalkar acquitted the nine accused in custody.

The prosecution examined 33 witnesses in the case.

Appearing for the defence, advocates Poonit Mahimkar, Tarikk Sayyed and Pankaj Kawle said the accused had been falsely blamed and pointed to the delay in recording the statements of eyewitnesses, confessions under section 18 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Those acquitted were Rahimbai Yusuf Pathan (28), Irshad Shaikh (44), Bilal alias Chotu Shaikh (30), Jahid Shaikh (27), Barkhat (37), Raja alias Bushan More (32), Baban Wani (44), Amjad Lambu Pathan (39) and Imran Sayyed (37).

The two absconding accused are Jahur Ahmed Abbas Pathan and Ishwar, while Hanif Shaikh alias Hanif Menda (38) died during the pendency of the trial.

Tags:
NashikMaharashtraIgatpurimurder
Next
Story

Mumbai NIA court directs Sadhvi Pragya, other Malegaon blast case accused to appear before court once a week

Must Watch

PT11M7S

Chunavi Thali: In conversation with Jai Ram Thakur, CM, H.P.