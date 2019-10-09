Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Uddhav Thackeray in Shiv Sena's next Dussehra rally: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that there will be a Chief Minister in Maharashtra from his party very soon. "There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come. Today, Shiv Sena looks a little calm but do not go by that. Since we are in the alliance we ought to speak carefully on some issues," Raut said while addressing a huge gathering in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Raut, a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP, made these remarks while addressing his party workers at the Dussehra rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Speaking at the party's Dussehra rally which was held at the Shivaji Park, Raut stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

"We are not just planning to win the assembly elections; we want to hoist our flag on the ministry. Back then, nobody dared to raise voice against demonetization but party chief Uddhav Thackeray was the only person who stated that the economy was affected due to demonetization.

Live TV

It was Bal Thackeray`s dream to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and that's why we came into an alliance with BJP," he added.

Referring the upcoming assembly election in the state, Raut said, ''Uddhav Thackeray aims to win all 124 seats in the election and I believe we will surely be winning over 100 seats."

Raut further stated that the way Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena wants the government to implement a Uniform Civil Code in India in a similar manner.

"We support Central government's decision of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and they should soon achieve Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well," he added.

Shifting his focus to the Ram temple issue, the Shiv Sena MP asserted that his party's name would be written on the first brick that would be used in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thackeray also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the entire country soon.

"People used to question us on why we entered into a coalition with the BJP, today we say that we did it for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now I request Amit Shahji to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the nation," Thackeray said in his speech.

Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled for October 24.

(With ANI inputs)