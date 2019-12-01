हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pune

1 dead, three out of five people trapped in drainage hole in Pune rescued

At least five people got trapped in a hole meant for a drainage line in the Dapodi area of Pune on Sunday.

1 dead, three out of five people trapped in drainage hole in Pune rescued

Pune: At least five people, including two fire brigade personnel, got trapped in a hole meant for a drainage line in the Dapodi area of Pune on Sunday evening.

According to reports, a fire brigade team had earlier reached the spot after receiving information about a person trapped in the drainage hole.

However, during the rescue operation, the ground caved in due to which the two fire brigade personnel fell in the hole along with two other civilians.

Live TV

One fire brigade personnel, Vishal Jadhav, who had gone to rescue the man who had fallen into the hole, later succumbed to injuries.

After serious efforts, three out of the five people, who were trapped in the drainage hole, were rescued.

10 fire brigade vehicles were engaged in the rescue operation and an NDRF team also reached the spot.

The rescue operation is currently underway to save the fifth person.

Tags:
PuneFire brigadedrainage holeMaharashtra
Next
Story

Portfolio allocation after consultation with Maharashtra alliance partners: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Must Watch

PT9M23S

3 policemen suspended in Hyderabad vet's rape and murder case