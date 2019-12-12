Uddhav Thackeray distributes portfolios, Shiv Sena gets Home, Congress Revenue, NCP Rural Development

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the portfolio of ministers, a fortnight after the Shiv Sena chief became the Chief Minister. His party kept the home and urban development ministries while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured the finance, housing, public health and co-operation ministries in Maharashtra government. While the Shiv Sena and the NCP will have 15 and 16 ministers in the government respectively, the Congress will have 12 ministers, according to the notification sent to the governor.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde got the Home, Urban Development, Environment, PWD, Tourism and Parliamentary works portfolios while NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal secured Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources, and State Excise portfolios. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat got the Revenue, School Education, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios and NCP's Jayant Patil got Finance and Planning, Housing, Food Supply and Labour portfolios.

Shiv Sena's Subhash Desai secured the Industry, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth, Employment portfolios and Congress' Nitin Raut got the PWD Tribal development, OBC Development, Women and Child Development and Relief and rehabilitation portfolios.

The six-day Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly is slated to begin on December 16, 2019, and go on till December 21, 2019, in Nagpur.

Ahead of the session, the Chief Ministers’ Office sent a list of portfolios that have been allocated to six Cabinet ministers to the Raj Bhavan for signature, on Thursday.