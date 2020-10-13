हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uddhav Thackeray

Yes, I follow Hindutva: CM Uddhav Thackeray replies to Maharashtra Governor as BJP demands re-opening of temples

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that he follows Hindutva and does not need verification from anyone about his religious belief.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that he follows Hindutva and does not need verification from anyone about his religious belief.

The Shiv Sena chief said this while responding to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari`s letter over the issue of reopening of places of worship in the state,
 
“As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn`t need verification from you," the Chief Minister said.

It may be recalled that Koshyari, through a letter written on Monday, had urged the Maharashtra CM to announce reopening of places of worship in the state.

In his letter, he cited that the religious places have reopened in Delhi, and across the nation, without any surge being witnessed in the COVID-19 cases, and had further questioned the motive behind delaying the same in Maharashtra.

"I wonder if you`re receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing re-opening or you`ve suddenly turned `secular` yourselves, the term you hated?" Koshyari`s letter read.

The letter also included representations received by the Governor from various groups asking for the reopening of temples and other places of worship.

It is important to note that the exchange between the Governor and Chief Minister is happening at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party is organising demonstrations across the state, demanding re-opening of temples for devotees.

Earlier today, BJP leader Prasad Lad, along with other party workers, was detained by police during a protest held outside Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. BJP workers also staged protests outside the Shirdi Sai Baba temples across the state to demand the opening of all the temples in the state amid COVID-19. 

During the protest, the party workers tried to enter the temple amidst heavy police deployment and barricading as they demanded the reopening of all temples in Maharashtra for devotees.

Protestors were seen hold placards which read `Liquor on.....Temple shut, Uddhav your work should be shut`, translated from Marathi.

Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtraGovernor Bhagat Singh KoshiyariBJPtemples reopening
