Delhi

Man dies after being struck by train in east Delhi

Man dies after being struck by train in east Delhi
File photo

New Delhi: A man in his 30's died allegedly after being hit by a train in east delhi's Anand Vihar in the early hours of Monday, police said. Police were informed at 8.23 am regarding a body lying on the railway track after which they went to the spot, they added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) Dinesh Kumar Gupta, the legs of the victim were severed in the accident. He was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body has not been identified yet, the officer said.

If the body is not identified within 72 hours, it will be sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said.

DelhiAnand ViharNorthern RailwaysGuru Teg Bahadur Hospital
