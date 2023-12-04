Accent Microcell IPO: Check Subscription Date, Price Band, Issue Price, And More

New Delhi: Investors have an opportunity to subscribe to Accent Microcell's Initial Public Offering (IPO) as it opens for subscription on Friday, December 8, and will remain open until Tuesday, December 12.

Accent Microcell IPO: Price Band

The IPO price band is set between Rs 133 to Rs 140. (Also Read: Spotify To Layoff 1500 Employees, CEO Says 'Talented And Hard-Working People...')

Accent Microcell IPO: Lot Size

The Accent Microcell's initial public offering has a lot size of 1,000 shares. Interested investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. (Also Read: Types Of Credit Cards In India: Check Features And Benefits)

Accent Microcell IPO: Face Value

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Accent Microcell IPO: Issue Price

The issue price is established at 13.30 to 14.00 times the face value for the lower and upper price bands.

Accent Microcell IPO: Key Details

The IPO, valued at ₹78.40 crore, is entirely a fresh issue of 5,600,000 equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component, as outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Accent Microcell IPO: Allocation Breakdown

The allocation for the Accent Microcell IPO is structured with 15.96 lakh equity shares for anchor investors, 2.8 lakh for market makers, 10.64 lakh for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 7.98 lakh for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 18.62 lakh for the Retail (RII) segment.

Accent Microcell IPO: GMP

As of the latest reports, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Accent Microcell IPO stands at +110. This suggests that Accent Microcell share prices are currently trading at a premium of Rs 110 in the grey market, according to information from investorgain.com.

Accent Microcell Limited: About

Accent Microcell Limited specializes in the manufacture of premium cellulose-based excipients, serving industries such as food, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

Renowned for its production of superior cellulose-based excipients that meet global quality standards, the company operates from two advanced manufacturing sites: Dahej SEZ in Bharuch and Pirana Road in Ahmedabad.