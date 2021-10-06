Aditya Birla AMC IPO allotment: Here's how to check application status

New Delhi: Bidders of the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s initial public offer (IPO) can now check the allotment status. The fund house’s company had opened its IPO on September 29 and closed on October 1.

The IPO was subscribed more than 5.25 times in the three days, meaning that the Rs 2,768-crore IPO received bids for 14,59,97,120 shares. However, only 2,77,99,200 shares are on offer with the IPO.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO shares have been allotted today (October 6). Bidders can now check the allotment status of Aditya Birla AMC IPO from either the BSE website or KFintech Private Limited’s online portal.

For those uninitiated, KFintech is the IPO's official registrar website. Bidders who had received the shares will receive the shares in their Demat account by October 8. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares, however, are expected to list on trading exchanges on BSE and NSE on October 11.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO is expected to offer bumper listing gains to investors. The company’s shares are already trading with a premium of Rs 35 in the grey market, which means that share receivers can receive listing gains.

The IPO was rolled out in a price range of Rs 695 to Rs 712 per share. 38,880,000 equity shares will be sold by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life AMC Investments with its initial offer. Also Read: Electronic Pension Payment Order: Centre merges EPPO with Digi Locker, 23 lakhs pensioners will benefit

Banks such as Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) Limited managed the initial public offer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Also Read: Facebook outage: Here’s why FB, WhatsApp, Instagram were down for hours

