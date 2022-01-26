AGS Transact Tech IPO allotment status: Here’s how to check position of your bid on BSE

New Delhi: Investors who had invested in AGS Transact Technologies IPO can check AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status starting from Thursday, January 27. The company’s initial public offer had opened for subscriptions on January 19 and closed on January 21, 2022.

AGS Transact Tech IPO was subscribed eight times on the last day of its subscription. Subscribers who had bid for the IPO will receive the shares in their Demat accounts on January 31 if their order is accepted.

The share price of the AGS Transact Tech IPO was fixed at the range of Rs 166 – 175 per equity share. An individual retail investor is allowed to apply for a maximum of 13 lots, totalling up to Rs 1,93,375.

Steps to AGS Transact Tech IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1: Visit BSE’s official portal for IPO allotment status - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Click on the ‘Equity’ option.

Step 3: Select AGS Transact Technologies Ltd from the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Type the Application number.

Step 5: Type the PAN number and tap on ‘I’m not a robot’ verification.

Step 6: Click on ‘Search’.

Step 7: You will see the AGS Transact Tech IPO allotment status on your screen.

The refunds for unsuccessful IPO bids will be initiated on January 28, 2022. AGS Transact Tech IPO shares will list on the share market on February 1, 2022.

Moreover, the initial offer consists purely of an offer-for-sale. The institutional investors have been allotted 50 per cent share while retail investors will get 35 per cent share in the total issue. Also Read: Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale ends tonight: Check deals on smartphones, laptops

For the unversed, AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omnichannel payment solutions provider, offering customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets. Also Read: It's raining offers on iPhones -- Apple iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 13 get massive price cut on Flipkart

