Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale ends tonight: Check deals on smartphones, laptops

New Delhi: Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale is ending tonight. Customers can use the last few hours to buy smartphones, gadgets, laptops, televisions, accessories and more at discounted prices.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company is offering up to 80% discounts on products during the sale. Customers can use RBL, Federal Bank and AU Bank cards to get additional discounts on purchases during the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale, which started on January 23 and will last till January 26.

Discount on Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 13 for Rs 74,990 on Flipkart with a 6% discount. Customers can use swap their old phones to get additional discounts on the smartphone purchase.

iPhone SE 2020 Deal

During the Grand Gadget Days, Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE 2020 smartphone for Rs 27,999 with a discount of 29%. Customers can get an additional 5% cashback on purchasing the smartphone with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Deal on Apple iPhone 12

With a 29% discount, Apple iPhone 12 mini is selling for Rs 41,999 during the Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale. Customers will get 6 Months Gaana Plus subscription with the purchase of the smartphone.

Offer on Acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 10th Gen gaming laptop is selling at a 41% discount at Rs 52,990. The laptop is packed with 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 4 GB Graphics, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Customers can get an additional 10% discount up to Rs 1500 using RBL, Federal Bank and AU Bank cards.