AGS Transact Tech IPO

AGS Transact Technologies Listing: Shares list on flat note on exchange

AGS Transact Technologies Listing: Shares list on flat note on exchange

New Delhi: Shares of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies Ltd on Monday made a flat market debut, listing at Rs 176 on the BSE, against the issue price of Rs 175.

The stock made its debut at Rs 176, registering a marginal gain of 0.57 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It hit a high of Rs 181.85 and a low of Rs 168.05 during the morning trade.

At the NSE, it made its debut at par with the issue price at Rs 175.

The Rs 680-crore initial public offering of AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed more than eight times on January 21, the final day of the bidding process.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece, opened for public subscription on January 19 and concluded on January 21.

AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider. Also Read: iPhone 13 mini selling at up to Rs 20,350 discount on Flipkart! Check how to avail offer

It provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets. Also Read: HP launches 11-inch tablet with rotating camera: Price, features, specs

