iPhone 13 mini selling at up to Rs 20,350 discount on Flipkart! Check how to avail offer

New Delhi: If you’re planning to buy iPhone 13 mini at an affordable price, this could be the right time, as Flipkart is offering a slew of discount and cashback offers to make the purchase more rewarding than ever.

For starters, the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform is offering a flat Rs 3000 discount on the iPhone 13 mini model that comes with 128 GB of storage. With the 4% off, iPhone 13 mini is selling at Rs 66,900, down from its retail price of 69,900.

Moreover, customers can get additional Rs 1000 discount on buying iPhone 13 mini with Citi Bank credit/debit cards. You can get additional Rs 500 discount for buying the smartphone on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions.

iPhone 13 mini 128 GB will be available for purchase at Rs 65,400 by combining the two discount offers on Citi Bank credit cards. But that’s not all as buyers can claim additional discounts by exchanging their current smartphones.

Flipkart is currently offering a discount of up to Rs 15,850 on an iPhone 13 mini purchase by exchanging your old smartphone. For instance, customers can get an off of Rs 13,900 by exchanging their iPhone 12 mini smartphone on iPhone 13 mini purchase. By combining, all the discounts and offers, customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 20,350 on an iPhone 13 mini purchase.

The offers mentioned above are applicable on other iPhone 13 series smartphones, including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read: From IMPS transaction charges, LPG to bank balance: Major rules changing from tomorrow, 1 February 2022

Currently, the iPhone 13 128 GB variant is selling at a decent discount at Rs 74,900 on Flipkart, down from its selling price of Rs 79,990. Customers can avail of Rs 18,850 off via exchange on the iPhone 13 purchase. You can get a discount of Rs 16,900 by exchanging the iPhone 12 mini for the iPhone 13 purchase. Also Read: Tata Play Binge combo plans with Netflix subscription now available: Price, benefits

