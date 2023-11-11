Ask Automotive IPO: Check Allotment Status, GMP, Listing Date, And More

New Delhi: The allotment of Ask Automotive's IPO, amounting to Rs 834 crore, has been concluded. The IPO garnered significant attention, exhibiting robust demand with an overall subscription rate of 44.52 times during the three-day bidding process.

Those who participated in the public issue can conveniently verify their allotment status online. Here is a step-by-step guide to check Ask Automotive IPO's Allotment Status: (Also Read: Post Office's Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Here's How You Can Get Rs 14 Lakh Return In 5 Years)

- Visit the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.



- Select Ask Automotive IPO.



- Enter your Ask Automotive IPO application number.

- Provide your PAN details.

- Click on 'I'm not a robot.'

- Click on the 'Submit' button.

Ask Automotive IPO: GMP

As for the grey market, the Ask Automotive IPO GMP has maintained a consistent range, fluctuating between Rs 45 to Rs 55 per share for nearly a week. (Also Read: CBDT Deactivated 11.5 Crore PAN Cards Due To This Reason)

Observers note that today's GMP is Rs 45, approximately 16 percent of the upper price band, which was set at Rs 268 to Rs 282 per equity share.

Ask Automotive IPO: Listing Date

Following the T+3 schedule, the shares of Ask Automotive Limited are anticipated to be listed on both BSE and NSE on the third trading session post the closure of the subscription.

With the bidding concluding on Thursday, the likely listing date for Ask Automotive's IPO is Wednesday, November 15, 2023. It's important to note that Indian stock markets will be closed on Tuesday due to Diwali Balipratipada on November 14, 2023.