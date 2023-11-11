CBDT Deactivated 11.5 Crore PAN Cards Due To This Reason

New Delhi: In response to a Right to Information (RTI) request, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed that approximately 11.5 crore PAN cards faced deactivation due to the absence of linkage with Aadhaar cards before the stipulated deadline.

This revelation comes as a consequence of the mandatory requirement, per Income Tax rules, to link PAN and Aadhaar by the deadline of June 30, 2023.

According to the RTI response to activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur from Madhya Pradesh, out of the 70.24 crore PAN card holders in India, 57.25 crore successfully linked their PAN cards with Aadhaar.

However, a significant number, exceeding 12 crore PAN cards, failed to meet this requirement, leading to the deactivation of 11.5 crore PAN cards. Remarkably, the RTI reply mentioned the possibility of reactivation by paying a fine of ₹1,000.

Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act outlines that individuals who were allotted a PAN before July 1, 2017, and are eligible for an Aadhaar number must adhere to the mandate of linking the two before the specified deadline.

How to Check PAN-Aadhaar Linking Status:

- Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal at www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

- Navigate to the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option on the left-hand side of the homepage.

- Enter your PAN number and Aadhaar number.

- Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status' to check the linking status.