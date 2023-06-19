Bank Of Baroda Dividend Payment 2023: Check Record Date, Taxation And Other Details

New Delhi: Indian government-owned Bank of Baroda has announced the record date for the Payment of Dividend for FY2022-23.

Bank Of Baroda Dividend of Rs 5.50 per share

In a BSE filing, Bank of Baroda said that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on 16th May 2023 recommended dividend @ ` 5.50 (Rupees Five and paise fifty only) per equity share of Rs.2/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended 31st March 2023.

Bank Of Baroda Dividend Payment 2023 Record Date

Bank Of Baroda said that Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors and approved at the 27th Annual General Meeting will be paid as under:

a) To all beneficial owners in respect of shares held in electronic form as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as of the close of the business hours on 30th June 2023;

b) To all the members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transfers in respect of transfer requests lodged with the Bank / Bank’s RTA on or before the close of business hours on 30th June 2023;

c) The dividend will be distributed to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of the 27th Annual General Meeting.

d) Applicable Tax will be deducted on Dividend Payment as per Income Tax guidelines.

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results

Bank of Baroda in May announced that the PSB closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 14,109.62 crore. In a regulatory filing the bank said for FY23, it had logged a net profit of Rs 14,109.62 crore (FY23 Rs 7,272.28 crore) on a total income of Rs 99,614.38 crore (Rs 81,364.73 crore).

For the period under review, the bank had provided Rs 7,136.90 crore under the head Provisions and Contingencies, down from Rs 13,002.41 crore.

Bank of Baroda had a gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of Rs 36,763.68 crore and a net NPA (NNPA) of Rs 8,384.32 as on March 31, 2023 as against GNPA of Rs 54,059.39 crore and NNPA of Rs 13,364.65 crore as on March 31, 2022.