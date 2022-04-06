हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SEBI

Big announcement made by SEBI, bid limit increased through UPI for IPOs

Are you willing to invest in an initial public offering (IPO)? Here is good news for you. Investors will be allowed to apply in IPOs through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode for up to Rs 5 lakh per application. This is according to an announcement made by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Big announcement made by SEBI, bid limit increased through UPI for IPOs
New rule made by SEBI. (File Photo)

Are you willing to invest in an initial public offering (IPO)? Here is good news for you. Investors will be allowed to apply in IPOs through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode for up to Rs 5 lakh per application. This is according to an announcement made by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Earlier, the limit was Rs 2 lakh. The new rules will come into effective from May 1, 2022. So, you can bid upto Rs 5 lakh through UPI for IPOs that will open on or after May 1.

This comes after National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages the online payment system UPI, undertook system audits and found that a hike in the limit was required, Sebi said. "it has been decided that all individual Investors applying in Public Issues where the application amount is up to 5 Lakhs shall use UPI and shall also provide their UPI ID in the bid-cum-application form," according to a circular issued by the markets regulator Sebi.

Earlier, NPCI had raised the transaction limit in the UPI system from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for UPI-based Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) in IPOs. In November, 2018, the Sebi allowed investors to bid for an IPO through UPI. The move was implemented from July 1, 2019.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SEBIinvestmentsIPOMoney
Next
Story

Big announcement made by SEBI, bid limit increases through UPI for IPOs

Must Watch

PT10M35S

Ukraine War: 300 killed in Bucha, Russia denies genocide allegations