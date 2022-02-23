हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bikaji Foods IPO

Bikaji Foods IPO: Snack maker files draft papers with SEBI for initial offer

Bikaji Foods International is expected to raise Rs 1000 crore via its initial public offering. 

Bikaji Foods IPO: Snack maker files draft papers with SEBI for initial offer

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bikaji Foods International on Wednesday filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to seek the market regulator`s approval for raising funds from the primary market through an initial public offering (IPO). 

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the SEBI, Bikaji Foods plans to sell nearly 2.93 crore shares in the IPO. It will be a pure offer for sale. This means the shares of existing promoters and shareholders will be available for sale.

Founders Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal will sell 25 lakh shares each. India 2020 Maharaja (PE Firm Lighthouse) will offload 1.21 crore shares, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund will sell 1.1 crore shares and Avendus Future Leaders Fund will offload 12 lakh shares.

Since the issue is an offer for sale, the selling shareholders will be entitled to the entire proceeds. The money raised through the IPO will not go to the company.

According to the draft paper, Bikaji Foods International controls 8.7 per cent market share in the Indian snack segment. Haldiram's is the market leader with 36.6 per cent share.

Founder of Bikaji Foods International Shiv Ratan Agarwal is the grandson of Haldiram`s founder Gangabishan Agarwal. Shiv Ratan Agarwal founded the company in 1986. It was originally incorporated as Shivdeep Industries Ltd. In 1993, the company`s name was changed to Bikaji Foods.

In the draft paper, Bikaji Foods International claimed it is the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia, packaged rasgulla, soan papdi and gulab jamun with annual production of 26,690 tonnes, 24,000 tonnes, 23,040 tonnes and 12,000 tonnes respectively in the fiscal year 2020-21. Also Read: PM Cares for Children: Avail Rs 10 lakh under the scheme, THIS is the Last date to enroll

During the financial year 2020-21, Bikaji Foods International was the second-largest manufacturer of handmade papads with an annual production capacity of 9,000 tonnes.JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers to the proposed IPO. Also Read: FD investors Alert! Mahindra Finance launches new deposit scheme offering higher rates than FDs

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bikaji Foods IPOBikaji IPOIPOBikaji Foods InternationalBikaji Foods
Next
Story

Sebi invites applications for executive director

Must Watch

PT5M16S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Many countries stand against Russia. Watch 25 big news