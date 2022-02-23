FD investors Alert! Mahindra Finance launches new deposit scheme offering higher rates than FDs

New Delhi: Mahindra Financial Services Limited, popularly called Mahindra Finance, on Wednesday (February 23), launched a special term deposit scheme offering impressive returns to investors. The Mahindra Group company will provide the scheme only in the online mode to depositors across the country. Investors will be able to invest in the scheme via the company’s official website.

Mahindra Finance noted that in today’s digital world, depositors have an opportunity to interact directly with deposit-taking companies for the placement of deposits. The company believes that to leverage the opportunity, it launched the special scheme offering 20 bps higher rates than fixed deposits.

In a press statement, Mahindra Finance also noted that the special scheme is in addition to prevailing deposit schemes it offers to its customers.

Vivek Karve, chief financial officer, Mahindra Finance said, “The launch of this special deposit scheme is in accordance with our larger vision of offering multiple financial/ investment instruments through digital mode. Mahindra Finance’s fixed deposit schemes are FAAA rated by CRISIL, the credit rating that indicates Highest Safety."

Term Deposit Maturity Period

Mahindra Financial Services, which focuses on the rural and semi-urban sectors, will offer term deposits for a tenure of 30 and 42 months as part of the new scheme.

Term Deposit Interest Rate

Mahindra Financial Services is offering an interest rate of 6.20% on a term deposit with a tenure of 30 months and 6.50% on deposits with a tenure of 42 months. Investors can choose either cumulative or non-cumulative options from the company’s official website. Also Read: Hundreds fall victim to PAN identity theft on Dhani app

Special Rate for Senior citizens

Mahindra Finance also said that the senior citizens will receive 20 bps higher rates on both 30 and 42 months tenures. Also Read: PM Cares for Children: Avail Rs 10 lakh under the scheme, THIS is the Last date to enroll

Live TV

#mute