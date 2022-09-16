NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX CLOSING

BSE Sensex crashes nearly 1,100 points today; Nifty closes below 17,500 points

Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement both experienced declines of more than 4%, making them the two biggest losers from the Sensex pack. Other losers were Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Nestle, and Reliance Industries. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty suffered great losses today.
  • Sensex crashed by 1,093 points while Nifty by 346.55 points.
  • Today all the sectors have closed with a decline.

BSE Sensex crashes nearly 1,100 points today; Nifty closes below 17,500 points

Mumbai: The benchmark indexes the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty suffered good losses in the overall session for the third continous day, as IT stocks saw a sharp selloff in the markets.

The Nifty 50 fell 346.55 points (1.94%) to close at 17,530.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,093.22 points (1.82%) to finish at 58,840.79. Both indices had plummeted by about 0.5% at the start of trading, with the BSE benchmark reaching an intraday low of 58,687.17 and the wider Nifty reaching 17,497.25.

Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement both experienced declines of more than 4%, making them the two biggest losers from the Sensex pack. Some of the other businesses that ended their operations in the red included Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Nestle, and Reliance Industries. IndusInd Bank was the lone winner.

Today Tech Mahindra's shares have slipped the most with a fall of 4.43 percent. Also Ultra Chemical, Infosys, M&M, Nestle India, Wipro, TCS, Reliance, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, SBI, HDFC Bank, Titan, LT, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, HUL, Bharti Shares of Airtel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Power Grid, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank have all declined.

Today all the sectors have closed with a decline. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, IT, Media, Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas sectors have all been heavy selling.

Sensex closing Nifty closing Benchmark Indices closing market Stock market Equity market

