हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Budget 2021

Budget announcements revive market sentiment; Sensex jumps over 1,200 points

All the indices in the Sensex pack barring HUL were trading in green. Major gainers were HDFC BANK, LT, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, ITC, Ultrachem, Bajaj Finserve, Kotak Bank, ONGC, and ICICI Bank, rising upto 5.58 percent.

Budget announcements revive market sentiment; Sensex jumps over 1,200 points

New Delhi: Market opened higher on Tuesday, a day after the announcement of the Union Budget 2021 led by gains in banking and financial counters.

The BSE Sensex rose 1209.81 points or 2.49 percent to 49,810.42 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 348.75 points or 2.44 percent to 14,629.95.

All the indices in the Sensex pack barring HUL were trading in green. Major gainers were HDFC BANK, LT, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, ITC, Ultrachem, Bajaj Finserve, Kotak Bank, ONGC, and ICICI Bank, rising upto 5.58 percent.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented an expansionary Union Budget for 2021-22 which sought to pull the economy out of the pandemic-induced slump through increased spending on infrastructure, healthcare and farm sectors without resorting to higher taxation.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent to finish at 48,600.61. This was its second-biggest single day jump in absolute terms and the best day in almost 10 months. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty soared 646.60 points or 4.74 per cent to finish at 14,281.20.

Live TV

#mute

Asian stock markets extended gains on Tuesday. MSCI`s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.25% mid-morning, building on Monday`s rise. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng Index and China`s benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.7% and 0.33% higher, respectively. Japan`s Nikkei 225 gained 0.67%. Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 benchmark added a further 1.23%. South Korea`s KOSPI also gained, adding 2.3%, a Reuters report said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2021Nirmala SitharamanBSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Union Budget 2021: Sensex skyrockets 2,315 points as pro-growth Budget unleashes animal spirits
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day