Campus Activewear IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status, expected listing price

New Delhi: Campus Activewear IPO was subscribed 3.21 times on day two of the subscription on Wednesday, April 27. The initial public offer of the athleisure footwear company received bids for 10,79,78,526 shares against 3,36,25,000 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.



Campus Activewear IPO Category-Wise Subscription Status

The quota for Non-Institutional Investors for Campus Activewear IPO was subscribed 5.67 times. On the other hand, Retail Individual Investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers categories received 3.94 times and 13 per cent subscriptions, respectively.

Campus Activewear IPO Latest GMP

The latest grey market price or GMP of Campus Activewear IPO stood at Rs 105, according to platforms tracking public markets.

Campus Activewear IPO Expected Listing Price

The expected listing price of Campus Activewear IPO shares is Rs 397, according to media reports. This means that investors could rake in decent listing gains.

Campus Activewear IPO Details

Campus Activewear IPO consists entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4,79,50,000 equity shares. Those offering shares include promoters -- Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and existing shareholders -- TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta, PTI reported.

Prior to the IPO, promoters held a 78.21 per cent stake in Campus Activewear. TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own a 17.19 per cent and a 3.86 per cent stake in the company, respectively.

The price range for the Campus Activewear IPO is Rs 278-292 per share. The IPO has already received a little over Rs 418 crore from anchor investors. Also Read: LIC IPO: Price band, subscription dates, discount for employees, policyholders -- 6 important points

JM Financial, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers of the Campus Activewear IPO. Also Read: HUL posts over 5% growth in Q4 profit, becomes Rs 50K crore FMCG company

Live TV

#mute