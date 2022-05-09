हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Campus Activewear

Campus Activewear shares debut with over 23% premium

The stock listed at Rs 355, registering a premium of 21.57 per cent, against the issue price on the BSE. It further zoomed 26 per cent to Rs 368.

Campus Activewear shares debut with over 23% premium

New Delhi: Shares of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear Ltd made a healthy market debut on Monday, jumping over 23 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 292.

The stock listed at Rs 355, registering a premium of 21.57 per cent, against the issue price on the BSE. It further zoomed 26 per cent to Rs 368.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 360, a jump of 23.28 per cent over its issue price.

The initial public offer of Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times last month.

Price range for the IPO was at Rs 278-292 per share.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 649.77 points or 1.18 per cent lower at 54,185.81, while the NSE Nifty also tumbled 185.25 points or 1.13 per cent to 16,226.00. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Campus ActivewearBSENSE
Next
Story

LIC IPO closes today: Check GMP today, subscription and other details

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Namaste India: Russia will celebrate its 77th Victory Day today