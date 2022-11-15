Coal India share price, dividend, record date, latest news, all you need to know

Maharatna company Coal India Limited has announced interim dividends for its shareholders for the first time in the financial year 2022-23. The company has said that it will give 150 per cent (Rs 15) dividend per share of face value Rs 10 each. In an exchange filing, Coal India said that the Board of Directors at its meeting declared 1st Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 @ Rs 15 per share of the face value of Rs 10 as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL.

Revealing the record date for the dividend, Coal India said, "As already intimated to stock Exchanges...the company has fixed Wednesday, 16th Nov’ 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of declaration of 1st Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2022-23. The date of payment/ despatch of 1st Interim Dividend shall be by 6th Dec 2022."

This means that shareholders of Coal India will get a Rs 15 dividend for each share held by them as on the record date. Let's say, if you have 100 shares of Coal India as on the record date, the company will pay you Rs 1500 dividend.

Coal India shares were trading in the negative zone today. At the BSE Sensex, the shares were trading at Rs 231.55 apiece, down by Rs 0.65 while at the NSE Nifty, the shares were trading at Rs 231.65, down by Rs 15.55 around 1 pm.

So, the Coal India dividend record date is November 16 while the payment date is December 6. The ex-dividend date is November 15. Coal India has often yielded high dividends. Coal India's dividend yield is more than 9 per cent per annum.

For the fiscal year 2021-2022, Coal India had announced a 170% equity dividend or dividend of Rs 17 per share.

Coal India stock has delivered a positive return of over 8 per cent in the past one month and 50 per cent in the last 6 months. This year alone, Coal India shares have yielded over 63 per cent returns to its investors.

Coal India reported a net profit jump of 102 per cent to Rs 6,044 crore in the second quarter of July-August this year. Its revenue increased 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 29,838 crore.